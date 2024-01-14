Hannah Conda joins cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World’ season 2

The queens who will be battling it out on the second season of the international drag smackdown RuPaul’s Drag Race vs The World have been revealed and there’s a face very familiar to Perth drag fans among the cast.

The Vs The World spinoff series sees competitors from global RuPaul’s Drag Race franchises face-off for a second (or third) chance at the title. To date, both the UK and Canada have hosted seasons, with Northern Ireland’s Blu Hydrangea and the USA’ Ra’jah O’Hara taking those respective titles.

This season, the UK’s Tia Kofi (season 2), Choriza May (season 3), Gothy Kendoll (season 1) and Jonbers (season 4) will be on home turf, fending off challenges from Keta Minaj (Holland), La Grande Dame (France), Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (Spain), Marina Summers (Philippines), Mayhem Miller and Scarlet Envy (USA) and our home town girl – Hannah Conda.

#BTS with the Vs queens 😍🌍 Watch the moment your Global Glamazons were revealed to the world!#DragRaceUK vs The World pic.twitter.com/jjzH6UXTM8 — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 13, 2024

Hannah was a mainstay of the local drag scene, later moving to Sydney to pursue new opportunities. Since taking out the prestigious local drag competition Crown of the Court in 2010 (then Queen of the Court), Hannah has taken the east coast and the world by storm, earning a runner-up placing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under‘s second season.

How will Hannah and the other queens fare on the world stage? Stay tuned for a release date announcement ahead of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season two premiere.

