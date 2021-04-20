Harper Bloom releases rapturous new track ‘Shaky Bones’

Queer Melbourne-based artist Harper Bloom has just released her rapturous new single Shaky Bones.

The single comes from Bloom’s upcoming debut EP Faith, Sex & Skin, and follows glowing praise for her past two ventures Mary and Walk My Way.

“The song was written in Torquay last year between lockdowns!” Bloom said of the new track.

“It was a perfect sunny day, and I was sitting on the beach watching this couple who were behaving like friends that wanted to be lovers, but neither seemed confident enough to make the first move.”

“It reminded me of times when I’ve been so in awe of people but too scared to ever let them know. I feel like you get so nervous and excited by the mystery of it all that it makes your bones shake. Well, it does for me anyway!”

Bloom has teamed up with award-winning director David Hansen (Anija, Slingshot) to bring the track to life on screen. Check it out below!

