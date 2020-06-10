Harper Bloom recruits her girlfriend for ‘Walk My Way’ music video

Perth-born, Melbourne-based artist Harper Bloom has just released a folky new single, following her April debut Mary.

Walk My Way is the second single taken from Bloom’s forthcoming EP, Faith, Sex and Skin, where she teamed up with prolific Australian producer Benjamin McCarthy (Gordi, Thelma Plum, G-Flip, Alex The Astronaut), who enhanced Bloom’s pared-back acoustic songs with electro-pop flourishes.

Bloom describes Walk My Way as a charming and playful take on the sense of self-doubt that comes with an unrequited crush.

“I think Walk My Way applies to anyone who feels like they’re not good enough for someone, whether that’s due to wealth, looks, gender, etc.,” says Bloom.

“As the song unfolds, it reveals that learning to overcome self-doubt is important, because there are beautiful people in this world who see through all those superficial things and choose to love you, despite the judgement of others.”

Accompanying the single release is, the video for Walk My Way, which features Bloom and her real-life girlfriend in their Brunswick home. Check it out below.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.