Has anyone seen Korbi’s shirt? He lost it in the club

Korbi got our attention with new song I Lost My Shirt.

For the video Korbi is joined by a troupe of backing dancers who have also been challenged by a loss of their shirts too.

In the new track Korbi sings about asking a guy to help him find his lost shirt, while also asking him to put his number in his phone, and then saying he’s sees some moanin’ and groanin’ in their future.

We can’t tell you a lot about Korbi, except he’s from Berlin and has a TikTok account where he often seems to have an ongoing problem of losing his shirt.