Have you got what it takes to go on television’s ‘First Dates’?

Have you got what it takes to go on a blind dates with a lot of people watching to see the results?

The Australian version of the popular TV show First Dates is on the hunt for people to take part in their next series.

The program sets people up on a blind date, drinks and dinner with someone who could potentially be your perfect match. The whole experience is filmed, including an after-date interview where each participant declares whether they would want to meet up for another date.

Former Perth resident Rachel took part in the British version of the show, giving more visibility to older transgender people. While the Irish edition of the program has been praised for it’s positive depiction of people living with HIV.

Think what you’ve got what it takes? Head to the casting page.

