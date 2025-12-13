Search
HBO announces ‘Heated Rivalry’ is getting a second season

HBO has announced that steamy gay romance series Heated Rivalry is getting a second season.

Heated Rivalry was created by award-winning writer-director Jacob Tierney (LetterkennyShoresy) and is based on Rachel Reid’s best-selling Game Changers book series.

The six-episode drama follows rival hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov through an eight-year journey of ambition, rivalry, and forbidden love.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the final episode of the first series which will air on Boxing Day.

HBO Max Australia has announced that they have officially acquired the rights to season two of Canadian sensation Heated Rivalry, from Bell Media’s Crave.

Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie also broke the news on HBO’s social media channels unwrapping a hockey puck that shared the news of the seconds season.

