Head down to Pride Professionals Networking

Pride WA’s Professionals Networking Group returns to the Northbridge Brewing Company on Wednesday September 20th.

Everyone is invited to attend whatever industry or business you are in, and whether you are part of the LGBTIQA+ community or a supportive ally.

The event is an opportunity to grow your professional and social network, and meet others in a casual, inclusive and welcoming environment.

The action kicks off at 5:30pm and runs until late, people are encouraged to register so they have a good idea of numbers for catering.

There’s a whole bunch of drink specials, just make sure you get the special code word at the door.

