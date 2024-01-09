Head down to The Rams ‘Have a Try’ Day this Saturday

If you’re looking for a new sport to take up in 2024, here’s your chance to have a go at Ruby Union.

Local LGBTIQA+ rugby team The Perth Rams are offering a chance to sample the game with their Have a Try Day this Saturday.

Head down to Birdwood Square in Highgate from 10:30am – 12pm on Saturday 13th of January and try your hand at Rugby Union. All are welcome to give it a go, no matter your sexual orientation, gender, age, or sporting prowess.

Just bring a water bottle and boots or runners and you’ll be all set to give it a go.

Joining a sporting team is a great way to improve your fitness, build your confidence and make new friends at the same time.

After the event everyone will be heading across the road to the Brisbane Hotel for some drinks.

Find out all the details on Facebook.

