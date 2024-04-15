Search
Join Perth Spectres Basketball Club for a Train & Play day

Community

Perth Spectres, our local LGBTIQA+ basketball club, are inviting community to join in their regular Train and Play sessions.

The free sessions are open to everyone over 18 to find a supportive space to try out a new sport or hone your skills.

The team begin each session with a light warm-up, before jumping into basics and fundamentals of the game.

Get into the game, make some new friends and enjoy a well-earned feed with one of Perth’s myriad LGBTIQA+ sporting clubs.

Perth Spectres Train & Play is held every second Sunday at Lords Recreation Centre, including this Sunday 21 April. For more, head over to Facebook.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

