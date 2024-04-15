Join Perth Spectres Basketball Club for a Train & Play day

Perth Spectres, our local LGBTIQA+ basketball club, are inviting community to join in their regular Train and Play sessions.

The free sessions are open to everyone over 18 to find a supportive space to try out a new sport or hone your skills.

The team begin each session with a light warm-up, before jumping into basics and fundamentals of the game.

Get into the game, make some new friends and enjoy a well-earned feed with one of Perth’s myriad LGBTIQA+ sporting clubs.

Perth Spectres Train & Play is held every second Sunday at Lords Recreation Centre, including this Sunday 21 April. For more, head over to Facebook.