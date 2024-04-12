Head to ukulele jam and show off your strumming skills

Perth’s recently formed Rainbow Ukulele club are having a jam session on Friday 12th April.

They’re all about spreading the joy through music, and a love of the little tiny guitars that feature in so many Fringe World shows.

Head down to the Perth Pride Hub in Northbridge from 7pm tonight for the get together.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to strum along and enjoy some great music in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

They’ll even have a few spare ukuleles for people who don’t have their own. The cover charge is $10.00 and the session runs through until 8pm.

Ukulele’s are part of the Lute family of instruments and originated in Portugal but are also strongly associated with Hawaii.

If you’re new to the world of ukuleles and looking for some inspiration, Herb Ohta, Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, George Formby and Tiny Tim are some of the best known players through the years, but George Harrison, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Patrick Wolf, and Cyndi Lauper have also been known to play them too.

Head to the group’s Facebook page to stay up to date with all their activities.