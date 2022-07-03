‘Heartstopper’ cast members join in London’s 50th Pride parade

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

London has staged it’s 50th Pride Parade with thousands of people taking to the streets to show their support for LGBTIQA+ people.

Among the revelers were cast members from the popular TV show Heartstopper. Joe Locke and Kit Connor, who play leads Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, were joined by Sebastian Croft, Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, and Tobie Donovan.

At one stage of the march the cast showed their opposition to a religious preacher who was shouting biblical verses at the passing crowd. As the cast danced along to the sounds of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Locke and Croft didn’t hold back on what they thought of the biblical interruption to the Pride celebrations.

Locke and Connor also recreated a enacted an image drawn by Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman. In 2019 Oseman released a Pride message showing the two characters partaking in the parade. As they marched through the streets of central London Locke jumped Connor’s back.

The first parade in 1972 came just five years after homosexuality was decriminalised in England and Wales, and three years after New York’s landmark Stonewall Riots. Today it one of the most popular annual events in London.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.