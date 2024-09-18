‘Heartstopper’ countdown: the trailer is here!

With just a few weeks left until the third season of Heartstopper arrives fans excitement is building. The trailer has just dropped.

The new season arrives on Netflix on 3rd October.

The brief trailer shows Charlie struggling with his mental health, his relationship with Nick developing further and their associated friends facing challenges too.

Writer Alice Oseman has previously shared some info on what fans can expect in the third season of the show.

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3,” Oseman told Netflix.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Based on the comics written by Oseman the series has been a huge success for Netflix and made stars out of cast members Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft and Yasmin Finney.