‘Heartstopper Forever’ wraps up the story of Charlie, Nick and all the gang

ust weeks after the final instalment of the Heartstopper graphic novel series arrived, the television adaptation has followed. Heartstopper Forever is a feature film that caps off the journey of lovebirds Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson.

One criticism of Heartstopper has been that, while it portrays bullying and mental health challenges, it may not present a realistic depiction of first relationships or the experience of navigating high school. Charlie and Nick’s romance has been filled with butterflies, tentative touches, first kisses, and heartfelt declarations of love. Some critics have questioned why these two teenage boys are not filled with raging hormones and moving to the the next level?

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After three seasons of suspending disbelief and embracing this world where love comes first, friends check in on one another’s mental health, and people are given space to explore their gender and sexuality, there comes a point where it risks becoming overly saccharine. Creator Alice Oseman addresses this shift early, before the title card appears, as Charlie and Nick move beyond hugs and pecks.

Presenting a world in which the lives of young LGBTQIA+ people are more supportive and affirming than in reality is central to Heartstopper. Like another Netflix series, Sex Education, this setting is slightly elevated: the weather is always idyllic, and even winter snowfall appears it is pristine and bright, light fluffy snow. Everything feels a little more hopeful in the world of Heartstopper.

This final instalment sees Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) switching roles. Charlie is now more confident—he’s in a band, has been voted head boy, and is developing new initiatives for the school. Nick, meanwhile, begins to question his place in their relationship. As he no longer feels responsible for helping Charlie through bullying, eating disorders, and depression, he develops his own anxieties about the future, university, and the possibility of their relationship ending.

Along the way, the film revisits its broader cast: Tao and Elle, Darcy and Tara, Imogen and Sahar, Tori and Michael, Mr Ajayi and Mr Farouk, and Isaac – who always has his head in a book.

Anna Maxwell Martin takes over the role of Nick’s mum, Sarah, as Olivia Colman was unavailable to return. A thoughtful and effective recasting choice. There is also a delightful cameo from 87-year-old Sir Derek Jacobi and his real-life husband, theatre director Richard Clifford, who play an older gay couple. Jacobi and Clifford have been together since the late 1970s.

If you’ve loved the previous three seasons of the show, you’ll enjoy discovering where the characters end up. Heartstopper Forever is now streaming on Netflix.