Help Dean Misdale head to the studio to make an EP

Dean Misdale is one of the hardest people working in the local showbiz scene. Between cabaret shows, filling the dance floors as a DJ, hosting events, and appearing in some huge musicals, Misdale has always got something new going on.

Now the much-loved performer is hoping to fulfil fans wishes, by recording an EP of their own. OUTinPerth had a quick catch up to find out about everything on the local legend’s schedule.

You’ve launched a fundraiser to head into the studio and record an EP, what lead to this project?

It’s really come about because people at my shows have been asking for it. I get asked a lot about different versions of songs I do or lesser known songs from the music theatre genre. I’ve wanted to record again for a long time and this seems to be the perfect time to do so.

What kind of music will we hear on the record once it’s been laid down?

It will be a mix of genres which is very much what you can see at my shows. Pop, disco, music theatre and of course the occasional power balled.

When did you first start singing?

I’ve been singing since kindergarten when I joined the school choir and I’ve been singing ever since.

You’ve got heaps of acclaim for you’re Life’s a Drag show following its Fringe World season, how’s the show changed since you first performed it?

The show is constantly evolving and is essentially a tail of all the crazy things that happen in my life. Being that I do lead a very active lifestyle there is no shortage of tails to tell. If you’ve seen show once chances are if you came a second time you’d never see the same show twice!

What’s currently keeping you busy?

I currently have three fringe festivals around the country I am preparing for, and locally here in Perth I will be presenting a brand new show in June which will feature as part of the Downstairs at The Maj program.

Help bring Dean’s EP project to life at Pozible.

