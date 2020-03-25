Henry Golding shines in first trailer for gay drama ‘Monsoon’

British actor Henry Golding takes on an emotional new role in a new film that explores sexuality, culture, displacement and alienation from director Hong Khaou.

Monsoon follows Golding at Kit, who heads back to Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to lay his parents to rest after escaping the ravages of war with them as a child.

“Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he’s no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love and happiness,” the official synopsis reads.

The film also stars David Tran, Doctor Who guest star Molly Harris and Parker Sawyers as Lewis, Kit’s potential love interest.

Originally making its debut at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in June last year, Monsoon is set for international release in the near future.

