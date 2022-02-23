“He’s wrong” Albanese’s blunt rebuke to Rodney Croome

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has delivered a blunt rebuke to long standing LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Rodney Croome.

Alex Johnston from WIN TV asked Albanese about comments Croome has made in the wake of the Labor party voting in favour of the Religious Discrimination Bill.

“On religious freedoms, what do you say to Rodney Croome, someone who has stood shoulder to shoulder with Labor on some big social issues, he told me he felt betrayed by the way you handled religious freedom issues, what do you say to him?”

The Labor leader had just two words for Croome.

“He’s wrong” Albanese bluntly declared before walking away form the press pack.

When I interviewed @RodneyCroome earlier this month he said he felt betrayed by Labor on the religious freedoms issue. I asked Anthony Albanese about it today. #politas #auspol @WINNews_Tas pic.twitter.com/wgZBWkI6mF — Alex Johnston (@swegen31) February 22, 2022

Croome has responded Albanese’s comments saying ““I wish I was wrong. But the fact is Labor voted for the broadest religious exemptions in the history of Australian anti-discrimination law, taking protections away from many working Tasmanians in the process.”

