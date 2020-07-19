Hey all you cool cats and kittens, Jodie Harsh has a new single

OUTinPerth favourite Jodie Harsh has a brand new single Fascinating Light and its been given the seal of approval by Tiger King identity Carole Baskin.

The drag DJ shared a clip of the internet celebrity highlighting her single, joking that she’d spent the record label’s entire promotional budget on the endorsement.

i spent my record label’s entire marketing budget on Carole Baskin. pic.twitter.com/IJIQI74dXO — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) July 18, 2020

OUTinPerth first chatted to Jodie Harsh back in 2012 before she’d even made her first trip to Australia. Since then she’s been a regular guest at Connections Nightclub and Mardi Gras. She’s previously released tunes collaborating with Mel C and other vocalists.

Check out Jodie Harsh’s new tune.

