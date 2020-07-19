Hey all you cool cats and kittens, Jodie Harsh has a new single

OUTinPerth favourite Jodie Harsh has a brand new single Fascinating Light and its been given the seal of approval by Tiger King identity Carole Baskin.

The drag DJ  shared a clip of the internet celebrity highlighting her single, joking that she’d spent the record label’s entire promotional budget on the endorsement.

OUTinPerth first chatted to Jodie Harsh back in 2012 before she’d even made her first trip to Australia. Since then she’s been a regular guest at Connections Nightclub and Mardi Gras. She’s previously released tunes collaborating with Mel C and other vocalists.

Check out Jodie Harsh’s new tune. 

