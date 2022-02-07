Hit TV show ‘Euphoria’ renewed for a third season

The hit TV show Euphoria will be back for a third season following the huge success of the first two seasons of the show.

The boundary pushing story of teenagers negotiating sex, relationships, substance use and intergenerational trauma, has made headlines around the world with it’s often confronting content.

The shows second season finale will air on 28th February in Australia on Foxtel and recent episodes have put fans on the edge of their seats as they watched the life of central character Rue, played by Zendaya, slowly unravel due to her substance use.

The show has been praised for it’s honest depiction of issues of sexuality, loss, gender, substance use, body image, and complex relationships, it’s also pushed the boundaries with frank nudity and depictions of sexual acts.

Season one of the show included a scene that featured possibly a record number of male full frontal shots, while the second season has featured many scenes that have gotten people talking, including a brief rimming scene.

The third episode of the show also surprised viewers when it journeyed back to the 1980’s to show that one of the character’s fathers had a budding gay romance in High School before finding out his girlfriend was pregnant and being drawn into a family life, spending decades hiding his true sexuality.

The show has also been praised for it’s soundtrack that features everything from crooner Bobby Darrin, to Aussie rockers INXS, Lenny Kravitz, Lana Del Ray, 2Pac, Bo Diddley, DMX, and The Doobie Brothers.

If you’ve not watch Euphoria yet, you catch-up on Foxtel.

