How can we support people experiencing family violence or abuse?



More than six in ten LGBTIQA+ young people in Australia have experienced family violence or abuse from family members.

How can we make sure that young LGBTIQA+ people are safe, respected and supported at home? What role do parents, siblings and other family members have to play in preventing family violence? And what needs to shift in our communities and society?

These are questions that will be tackled at an upcoming event We Are Family: Supporting LGBTIQA+ Family Members at The Wheeler Centre in Melbourne on 21st April 2021.

Join advocate Sage Akouri, CEO of Drummond Street Karen Field, and activist and CEO of Switchboard Victoria Joe Ball as they unpack what support can and should look like, the challenges that young LGBTIQA+ people and their families continue to face, and the small actions and words that can make a difference.

Hosted by Sally Rugg, with an introduction by Respect Victoria CEO Tracey Gaudry and Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities Ro Allen.

Find out all the details.

