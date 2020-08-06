Identifying sexual health service barriers for trans & gender diverse folks



Sexual Health Quarters (SHQ) and the WA AIDS Council (WAAC) have announced the development of a new resource that seeks to identify barriers for trans and gender diverse Western Australians accessing sexual health services.

SHQ and WAAC have released a short survey to gauge which methods of community engagement are preferable for members of the WA trans and gender diverse communities, whether it be in person, via Zoom, through focus group sessions or private Facebook groups.

The survey also which resources trans and gender diverse folks use currently, or have accessed in the past, and whether these resources omit any essential or helpful information.

If you identify as transgender or gender diverse, and would like to participate in the survey, head over to Surveymonkey and follow the prompts.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.