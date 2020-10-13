If you want to go to ‘In the Pines’ don’t forget to get tickets

The outbreak of Covid-19 saw many events being postponed and cancelled, including much loved local music event In the Pines. The annual fundraiser for RTRFM will return this Sunday but word is tickets are selling fast and if you want to go – you’ll need to move fast.

The annual showcase of local bands is held in the community radio station’s spiritual home The Sommerville Auditorium at the University of Western Australia. The station began life as 6UWA in the mid 1970’s and based on the campus for it’s first few decades of operation.

On the line up this year is Adrian Dzvuke, Cuss, Datura4, Demon Days, Bolt Gun, Felicity Groom, Grievous Bodily Calm, Hi, Ok Sorry, Miss Genius, New Nausea, Nika Mo, Old Blood, Paranoias, Soukouss Internationale, The Struggling Kings, Shy Panther, The Bank Holidays with Menagerie Choir, Trolley Boy, Verge Collection, plus Wayne Green and the Ragged Company with Lee Sappho.

If you’ve never been to In the Pines it’s a great way to sample a stack of local bands in a friendly atmosphere, there are two stages and the music runs continuously throughout the day. It’s a kid friendly event and extremely chilled out as everyone brings their picnic rugs and sprawls out while listening to the tunes. There’s also a bar and heaps of food options. The event will be operating under an approved Covid019 safety plan.

The event almost always sells out, and this year it’s expected that you’ll need to get your ticket in advance, with possibly on a handful being available on the door on Sunday.

Head to RTRFM to grab one and head down to UWA on Sunday for one of the best days of the year.

OIP Staff volunteer at RTRFM and help create the weekly LGBTIQ+ focused program All Things Queer.

