UK rising star HRVY drops dance pop single ‘I Wish I Could Hate You’

One of the UK’s most exciting pop talents, HRVY, releases his superb new dance pop track I Wish I Could Hate You.

“I Wish I Could Hate You is the first song I’ve ever released that I’ve written on my own,” HRVY said of the track.

“It’s a little nerve wracking, but also VERY exciting to see what my fans think. It’s a super summery song, with a catchy hook and more of an indie pop feel to my last releases!”

With 2021 seeing the release of his pop powerhouse single Runaway With It as well as opening the NTA Awards and a storming UK tour, HRVY then smashed open this year with his new EP Views From The 23rd Floor – which produced the hazy electro-pop banger Talking To The Stars shortly followed by Golden Hour.

The EP saw HRVY step into a more mature sound and new track ‘I Wish I Could Hate You’ continues HRVY’s impressive trajectory.

Earlier this year HRVY collaborated with Grammy Nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki on their dance anthem Save Me. Already making waves, the song is currently a top 10 hit at US dance radio. The track followed HRVY’s EP Views From The 23rd Floor, which has already accumulated over 50 million streams to date.

At 23 years old, HRVY already fosters an incredibly mighty online following spanning the globe, pushing a billion Spotify streams, and a string of sold-out headline shows in North America, Asia and Australia.

I Wish I Could Hate You is out now.

Image: David Spearing

