ILGA World release data on laws affecting global LGBTI communities

International human rights organisation ILGA World has released new maps and data shining a light on laws impacting LGBTI communities around the world.

With data drawn from the ILGA World Database, the resources highlight the regions where LGBTI people continue to face barriers to human rights.

Positive outcomes from the last 12 months include the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Dominica and Namibia, marriage equality in Thailand and Liechtenstein, the abolition of Poland’s last ‘LGBT-free zone” and a one-million strong push to ban conversion practices across the European Union.

The database also highlights the wave of attacks against LGBTI communities, particularly women, transgender, gender diverse and intersex people.

Most notably, the UK’s Supreme Court restricted the definition of “woman”, while the United States has seen a range of bills and executive orders targeting trans, gender diverse and intersex Americans.

Julia Ehrt, Executive Director at ILGA World says that while Pride is celebrated and recognised globally also during other months of the year, June and [International] Pride Month are important moments to bring visibility to the progress and challenges faced by LGBTI communities globally.

“Over the last 12 months, multiple storms have hit LGBTI movements: development aid freezes and funding cuts, far-right and authoritarian movements and governments targeting our communities for political gains, and constant efforts to weaken multilateral institutions.

“The achievements of the past decade on gender equality, bodily autonomy, the rights of LGBTI people, and government accountability are under threat. They must and will be defended.”

Key data shows that 64 UN member States continues to criminalise consensual same-sex sexual acts, with the death penalty applicable in seven of those.

61 member States hold laws and regulations that limit freedom of expression in relation to gender and sexuality, and 61 uphold legal barriers to freedom of association when advocating for LGBTI rights.



“Globally, but especially across the United States, many companies have been under attack for supporting Pride and LGBTI movements at large, fearing backlash against long-established diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies,” says J. Andrew Baker, Manager – Fundraising and MEL at ILGA World.

“These attacks have caused a sudden retreat by corporate partners and financial support, with severe consequences for civil society organisations at all levels. Corporations, government donors, and private philanthropy must step up if they are truly committed to helping support a more equal and just world.”

Head to ILGA.org to see the full database.