Initiative encourages more LGBTIQA+ women on to community boards

An initiative from Engaging Young Leaders on Aged Care and Community Boards is providing support for women from the LGBTIQA+ communities to upskill so they can put themselves forward to assist community organisations.

The Emerging Leaders in Governance Program (ELGP) is one of three components of the Engaging Young Leaders on Aged Care and Community Boards initiative.

The ELGP is an innovative 4-month program, running from August – November 2022, that pioneers the engagement of young leaders on the Boards and Committees in the Not-For-Profit sector.

Applicants must be able to attend all workshop session plus complete four program challenges, which include attend a board meeting and mentoring session, complete leadership development activities, create a board resume and completing a group project.

Tonight the team are holding an information session to explore the program structure, the expectations of participants, and run through the application process. It is a great opportunity to hear more about the program and ask any questions of the facilitator.

The info session is on Wednesday 1 June from 6:00pm – 7:00pm at Southcare Central Hall at 19 Pether Road, Manning. Register via Eventbrite.

Find out more about the program here.

