Innies + Outies: New ABC podcast explores coming out (and staying in)

Everyone comes out in their own way, in their own time. ABC Podcast Innies + Outies brings you fascinating stories from diverse LGBTQIA+ Australians about coming out or staying in.

Hosted by Walkley Award-winning journalist Mon Schafter, the ABC is proud to launch this new podcast on National Coming Out Day, Monday 11 October 2021.

“As a proud queer Australian, I’m so excited to share these incredible rich human stories and to provide a platform for LGBTQIA+ voices,” says Mon.

“Even though we live in a country that has marriage equality, coming out can still be the hardest or scariest experience of your life.”

Each episode of Innies + Outies is packed with life lessons for queer Australians and the people who love them.

Exploring a range of topics like coming out in high school, queer comedians who turn their trauma into jokes, and LGBTQIA+ folks who choose not to come out, Innies + Outies shares first person stories, as well as the perspectives of parents, partners, friends, colleagues and teammates who’ve been on these journeys too.

“Some of the chats I’ve had with folks while recording this podcast have left me in tears, while others have cracked me up,” Mon shares.

“Particularly some of the surprising things that parents have said. They’re often more clued in than you think.”

Guests include multi-award-winning comedian Rhys Nicholson, the first openly gay Indigenous parliamentarian Chansey Paech, and everyday Australians with incredible stories.

You’ll meet a teacher who helped launch the first student pride group in a region that voted overwhelmingly against marriage equality, a trans doctor working on the frontline of COVID, and a sawmill worker from regional Australia who affirmed her true gender after more than two decades at the same company.

“Innies + Outies is a first for the ABC and I think it has something for everyone. Even if you’re not part of the rainbow community yourself, we’re all connected in some way through family and friends – and these stories capture what everyone goes through,” says Mon.

