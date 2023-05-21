International AIDS Candlelight Memorial is at Robertson Park

The International AIDS Candelight Memorial will be observed at the WA AIDS Memorial on Sunday 21st May.

Everyone is invited to join the important international event which provides a moment to remember all the people we’ve lost to HIV/AIDS over the decades, and the ongoing fight to eradicate the virus.

It is an opportunity to honour those who dedicated their lives to helping people living with and affected by HIV and continue to mobilise our communities in solidarity.

The Candlelight Memorial was started in 1983 by people living with HIV/AIDS to honour and respect those who they had lost, and to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS when little was understood about the disease.

The Perth event will take place from 6pm – 7pm at the WA AIDS Memorial in Robertson Park. The Memorial is located on the corner of Fitzgerald Street and Stuart Streets.

Find out more from WAAC.

