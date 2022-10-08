October 8 is International Lesbian Day!

October 8 is International Lesbian Day!

The day marks an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of lesbians, and celebrate the culture, diversity and history of those who align with the L in LGBTQIA+.

The origins of International Lesbian Day are not entirely clear, it may have begun in 1980 when a Lesbian Day March was held in New Zealand.

The first recorded Australian event was held at the Collingwood Town Hall in Melbourne on October 13, 1990. The original event celebrated with music, markets and readings, and a dance later in the evening.

One thing we know for sure is it took off in Australia, and is now celebrated around the world and includes everyone who finds community with lesbian identity.

Happy International Lesbian Day everyone!

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.