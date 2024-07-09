Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Interview with the Vampire’ returns to ABC TV this month

Culture

The vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac continues sharing his journey with journalist Daniel Molloy when the second series of the television adaptation of Interview with the Vampire arrives on ABC TV this month.

The first season saw Louis sharing his story with a journalist, recalling that 145 years earlier he’d been turned into a vampire in New Orleans when he was seduced and converted by the French vampire Lestat. Later the pair turn Claudia, a 14-year girl, into a vampire and adopt her as their daughter.

The television version of Anne Rice’s series of novels drew great acclaim with Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy.

Anderson previously appeared in Game of Thrones as Grey Worm, before playing Vinder in Doctor Who, while Australian actor Sam Reid is best known for The Newsreader. Bogosian previously appeared in Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Billions and Succession.

While Bailey Bass played 14-year-old vampire Claudia in the first season, in the new episodes Delainey Hayes takes over the role. Producers have attributed the cast change to scheduling challenges, potentially due to Bass being involved in the Avatar film series.

Ben Daniels (Law and Order UK) also joins the series playing Santiago – a member of the Theatre des Vampires.

Rice’s original books are filled with homoeroticism and queer subtext, a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt was less obvious. The television series has been praised for putting the stories’ gay themes at the forefront of the presentation.

The first series was set in New Orleans, but the new season sees the action moving to Paris. Here Louis and Claudia search for Old War Vampires amidst the backdrop of WWII Europe.

All 8 episodes of the new series will be available on ABC iView from Wednesday 24th July, and will screen on ABC Entertainment at 8:30pm each week.

Culture

Culture

News

Australian Defence Forces change policy on HIV

0
Under the new policy people living with HIV are not automatically rejected, and they will be accessed on a case-by-case basis.

