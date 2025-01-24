Search
‘Invisible Boys’ comes to Stan this February, take a look at the trailer

Culture

The TV version of Holden Sheppard’s award winning novel Invisible Boys will arrive on Stan next month as a 10-part TV series.

Invisible Boys will premiere February 13th with all 10 episodes arriving at once.

Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is described as an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series promises to be raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked.

Created for television, written, and directed by Logie and AACTA award-winner Nicholas Verso, Invisible Boys showcases emerging Australian talent Joseph Zada (East of Eden), Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018), Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain) and Joe Klocek (Territory), alongside Pia Miranda (Windcatcher) and David Lyons (Truth Be Told).

Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the series explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the coastal town of Geraldton after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.

The cast also includes Shareena Clanton (Wentworth), Myles Pollard (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Elaine Crombie (Top of the Lake), Hayley McElhinney (How to Please a Woman, Doctor Doctor), Steve Le Marquand (Population 11) and Khan Chittenden (Underbelly), alongside the next generation of Australian talent including Mercy Cornwall, Jamie Ward, Joanna Tu, Olivia Nardini, Jade Baynes, Luke Jai McIntosh, James Edward Bingham, and James Rock.

Created for television, written, and directed by Logie and AACTA award-winning creator/director Nicholas Verso (Crazy Fun Park, Boys in the Trees) alongside an impressive writing team including Enoch Mailangi, Walkley Award-winning writer Allan Clarke, author Holden Sheppard, and Artistic Director of Griffin Theatre, Declan Greene.

Mark the date in your diaries!

