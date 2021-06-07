‘Invisible Boys’ is this month’s selection for the Queer Book Club

Literature | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

This month GRAI’s Queer Book Club will be reading Holden Shepard’s award winning young adult novel Invisible Boys.

Shepard’s debut novel has won a string of awards including The Premier’s Book Award and the TAG Hungerford Award.

The book draws upon Shepard’s own teenage years in his hometown of Geraldton, and tells the story of three young men. Charlie is a hardcore rocker, who’s not as tough as he looks, Hammer is a footy jock with big AFL dreams, and even bigger ego, while Zeke is a shy over-achiever, never macho enough for his family. All three boys hide who they really are.

When the book was first released OUTinPerth reviewer Scott-Patrick Mitchell described it as a “hell of a good read” and “one of those books that only comes around once in a generation.”

A television series based on the book is currently in development.

If you’re after a copy of the book head to Crow Books in Victoria Park and show them your a member of the Queer Book Club and you can get a 10% discount.

The Queer Book Club is a project from GRAI: Gay Rights in Ageing. The book club will meeting up on Wednesday 30th June to discuss the novel, find all the details here.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.