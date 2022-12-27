Israeli politician suggests doctors could refuse to treat LGBTIQA+ people

A conservative politician in Israel has suggested that doctors should be allowed to refuse to treat LGBTIQA+ people.

Orit Strook is a member of the right-wing Religious Zionism Party, a coalition partner in the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a radio interview on Sunday Strook, who is set to become the National Missions Minister, spoke about legislation her party is drafting, implying that doctors would soon have the ability to refuse to treat people on religious grounds. The new laws would be brought in as part of the reforms of the country’s anti-discrimination laws.

Strook said the laws would allow doctors to refuse service if it violates their religious beliefs “as long as there are enough other doctors who can give this service”.

The remarks were quickly condemned by other politicians. President Isaac Herzog said the growing anti-LGBTIQA+ rhetoric in the country was a concern

“The racist pronouncements of recent days against the LGBTQ community and other sectors of the public make me extremely worried and concerned.” the President said, describing the suggestions as ones that undermined Israeli “democratic moral values”.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said the comments from Strook were “unacceptable” but denied that his new government, led by his Likud party, posed a threat the LGBTIQA+ rights.

“MK Orit Strock’s words are unacceptable to me and my friends in Likud. The coalition agreements do not allow LGBT people to be discriminated against or for their rights to receive services the same services as any citizen in Israel to be harmed,” Netanyahu said.

“The Likud will ensure that there will be no harm to LGBT people or the rights of any citizen in Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said the suggestion that discrimination would be allowed within the health care system was “revolting”.

“The intention to introduce discrimination into the health care system and medical care based on origin, skin color, religion, or gender is revolting. Discrimination among caregivers and patients is in complete opposition to the basic rules of the health care system and of a sane human society.

“The health system will continue to be the most mixed and diverse system, without a trace of racism and discrimination – with Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, women and men, LGBT, rich and poor – in all professions and health institutions – whether patients or caregivers.

Concern over the influence the Religious Zionism Party would have over the new many-partners government have been raised since the election in early November. The coalition partner had previously suggested that Pride marches should be banned.

Strook later posted to social media saying she was only ever referring to medical procedures that doctors may find objectionable on religious grounds, not LGBTIQA+ people themselves. She did not however outline what these medical procedures might be.

Adjusting the anti-discrimination laws is a key part of the collation agreement between the Religious Zionism Party and Netanyahu’s government. On Sunday another Religious Zionism legislator, Simcha Rothman, suggested that in the future hotel operators would be able to turn away LGBTIQA+ clients.

If the laws are brought in, they are expected to affect many different minority groups including Arab people living within Israel.

OIP Staff

