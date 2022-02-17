It’s a Good ol’ Gay Lovefest at the Rosemount this Friday

Local punk faves Lauren and the Goodfights are claiming Valentine’s Day for the queers this Friday with Good ol’ Gay Lovefest at the Rosemount Hotel.

The V-Day celebrations are bringing together a selection of Perth’s most lovely LGBTQIA+ acts to celebrate queer love, joy and local talent.

Joining Lauren and the Goodfights on the musical lineup are powerpop group Calypso and the Sun Demon and all femme six-piece callURmum!

The eclectic line up also features stellar drag acts Miss Phoria, Vex Viper, Fusslenose, Impulse Cuntrol and Lola Areola, as well as poetry from Checkout Chick and Daley Rangi.

You can hear more about the event directly from Lauren, Tess and Owen where they catch up with Leigh Andrew Hill for OUTinPerth and RTRFM’s All Things Queer.

Good ol’ Gay Lovefest is taking over the Rosemount on Friday February 18. For tickets and more info, head to Oztix or Facebook.

