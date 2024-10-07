It’s a quarter of a century since ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ made its debut

The film Boys Don’t Cry, which shares the tragic and horrific story of transgender man Brandon Teena, was screened for the first time 25 years ago when it had its premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Warning: This story has details of violence and transphobia which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The film would be released to US theatres a few weeks later to wide acclaim. Australian audiences would get their chance to see the film in March of the following year.

Actor Hillary Swank would go on to win an Academy Award for their leading role, while costar Chloe Sevigny would be nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2019 the film was added to the National Film Registry of the US Library of Congress which deemed it to be a work that was culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.

In 1993 the young transgender man was raped and then later after he’d reported the assault, brutally murdered by his attackers.

The film from director Kimberly Peirce recounts the last months of his life, and the events leading up to the murder of Teena, and his friends Lisa Lambert and Phillip DeVine.

The film was criticised by people who knew the victims for not being an accurate portrayal of their lives, in the film Lisa Lambert is changed to a character named Candace, played by Roseanne star Lecy Goranson.

Chloe Sevigny had auditioned for the lead role as Brandon Teena, but director Kimberly Pierce said she couldn’t envisage the actor as a transgender man. In 2012 Sevigny starred in the British series Hit and Miss where she played a transgender woman.

The film’s soundtrack was created by married couple Nathan Larsen and Nina Persson. Larson was the guitarist in rock band Shudder to Think, while Persson fronted the Swedish group The Cardigans. The song The Bluest Eyes in Texas, originally by country band Restless Heart features prominently in the film.

The film was praised for creating conversations around the world about the violence directed as people who are transgender, and the need for recognition and respect. The film made its debut just a year after the death of Matthew Shepherd, when debate about recognising gay hate crimes was prominent in the political discourse.

In 2020 Hillary Swank reflected on making the film, noting that she hoped if the movie was made today an actor with lived experience of being transgender would be cast.

The film seriously raised Swank’s profile in Hollywood and she would go on to win a second Best Actress Oscar in 2004 for Million Dollar Baby.

Writer and Director Kimberly Peirce went on to direct several features the war drama Stop-Loss and the 2013 remake of the horror film Carrie. She has also worked in television directing episodes of The L Word, American Crime, Dear White People and many other shows.

In the 2006 documentary This Film Is Not Yet Rated Pierce spoke about her frustration with censors who wanted a sex scene in Boys Don’t Cry removed but had no objections to overall brutality and violence in the murder scene.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au