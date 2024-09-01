It’s all over for ‘Dead Boy Detectives’

The fabulous Dead Boy Detectives won’t be returning with Netflix confirming they’re cancelling the series after just a single season.

The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. The first appeared in The Sandman comic book series in 1991 but have popped up in different comic books over the years.

The series adaptation was created by Steve Yockey, who was the creative force behind the television series The Flight Attendant.

The story is a macabre spin on two classic genres of children’s fiction: detective stories and boarding school tales.

Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine are two young men who have been murdered, but rather than proceeding to the afterlife they stay on earth as ghosts and solve supernatural crimes.

The screen adaptation starred newcomers George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland.

The cast also included Lukas Gage giving a memorable turn as the Cat King, Kassius Nelson as fellow adventurer Crystal Palace, Briana Cuoco as butcher Jenny Green, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko and Jenn Lyon as the villainous Esther Finch.

Michael Beach, Lesley Gort and Joshua Colley all gave memorable turns in the series too as Tragic Mick, Maxine and Monty respectively.

While the show got great reviews it didn’t generate a huge audience for the streaming service, and it may have also suffered from being released around the same time as the juggernaut of Baby Reindeer.