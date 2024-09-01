Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

It’s all over for ‘Dead Boy Detectives’

Culture

The fabulous Dead Boy Detectives won’t be returning with Netflix confirming they’re cancelling the series after just a single season.

The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. The first appeared in The Sandman comic book series in 1991 but have popped up in different comic books over the years.

- Advertisement -

The series adaptation was created by Steve Yockey, who was the creative force behind the television series The Flight Attendant.

The story is a macabre spin on two classic genres of children’s fiction: detective stories and boarding school tales.

Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine are two young men who have been murdered, but rather than proceeding to the afterlife they stay on earth as ghosts and solve supernatural crimes.

The screen adaptation starred newcomers George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland.

The cast also included Lukas Gage giving a memorable turn as the Cat King, Kassius Nelson as fellow adventurer Crystal Palace, Briana Cuoco as butcher Jenny Green, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko and Jenn Lyon as the villainous Esther Finch.

Michael Beach, Lesley Gort and Joshua Colley all gave memorable turns in the series too as Tragic Mick, Maxine and Monty respectively.

While the show got great reviews it didn’t generate a huge audience for the streaming service, and it may have also suffered from being released around the same time as the juggernaut of Baby Reindeer.

Latest

News

‘The Children’ is hilarious, unpredictable and profound

0
Black Swan State Theatre Company are staging one of the best plays of this century (so far).
History

On This Gay Day: 'The Crying Game' premiered in 1992

0
The film was groundbreaking when it was released.
News

Victorian coroner recommends changes to police and health systems

0
The coroner has handed down her finding after looking into the suicides of five transgender Victorians.
News

Perth care worker jailed over sexual assault of 83-year-old man

0
He will potentially serve just a year behind bars but faces deportation upon his release.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

‘The Children’ is hilarious, unpredictable and profound

0
Black Swan State Theatre Company are staging one of the best plays of this century (so far).
History

On This Gay Day: 'The Crying Game' premiered in 1992

0
The film was groundbreaking when it was released.
News

Victorian coroner recommends changes to police and health systems

0
The coroner has handed down her finding after looking into the suicides of five transgender Victorians.
News

Perth care worker jailed over sexual assault of 83-year-old man

0
He will potentially serve just a year behind bars but faces deportation upon his release.
History

On This Gay Day: In 1999 Senator Brian Greig delivered his first speech

0
It was the first time a senator used their inaugural speech to make a significant statement about being gay,

‘The Children’ is hilarious, unpredictable and profound

Graeme Watson -
Black Swan State Theatre Company are staging one of the best plays of this century (so far).
Read more

On This Gay Day: 'The Crying Game' premiered in 1992

OUTinPerth -
The film was groundbreaking when it was released.
Read more

Victorian coroner recommends changes to police and health systems

Graeme Watson -
The coroner has handed down her finding after looking into the suicides of five transgender Victorians.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture