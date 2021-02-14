It’s Sexual Health week – when did you last check your sexual health?

This week is Sexual Health Week, the WA AIDS Council (WAAC) shares some advice on how you can make sure you’re looking after your sexual health.

Size is an issue

Did you know that 70 per cent of men who do not like wearing condoms are wearing the wrong size? Contrary to popular belief, condoms are not one-size-fits-all.

And this small misconception is one of many that get in the way of people being able to have the most fulfilling, healthy and enjoyable sexual life possible.

For many people, young and old, they got more of a sex education watching Sex Education on Netflix than in any sex-ed class in school.

There is a pervasive thought that you need to pick between pleasure and safety, protection versus orgasm, as if they are opposites when they are very much not.

This is one of the many reasons why we celebrate Sexual Health Week.

Sexual Health Week, 14-21 February 2021, is an opportunity to celebrate and discuss sexual health in all of its facets.

What is sexual health?

Sexual health is much more than just contraception and avoiding getting sexually transmitted infections or HIV.

It is about taking responsibility for your health and the health of your partners, which includes physical, mental and emotional health and safety.

Sexual health includes discussing how you want to protect yourselves, your limits and boundaries, what you are willing to do or not do.

It’s about respect for yourself, your body and that of your partners; and them having the same regard in turn.

It is being able to accept differences and having a healthy understanding of sexuality and relationships.

Contrary to what you might have been taught in school, you deserve the luscious, pleasurable, and vibrant sex life you want and to feel safe and respected. Sexual Health Week is a time for WA to talk about what this means for us all in our individual lives.

By starting these conversations, we can all help to fight misinformation, encourage learning, empower people’s sexuality and at WAAC – give out a lot of condoms.

This year, WAAC has a lot planned to honour the theme of ‘Safety, Pleasure and Respect,’ including free condom sample packs, sexual health quizzes, competitions, events and community grants.

Free Condom Sample Packs

Penises (and toys) come in all different shapes and sizes, and so do condoms.

Choose the wrong one and it might hurt, reduce sensation, fall off, or cause a loss of erection.

It is crucial to find the right fit for you (or your partner) so you can have the most pleasurable sex. But it can be hard (and expensive) to find the right one, with thousands of options from which to choose.

That is why WAAC is offering free Condom Sample Packs for you to find your right fit.

Each pack comes with six different sized condoms and lubricant sachets so that you can try each one on and find your ideal size.

Go to the WAAC website to find out how to order.

Regional Community Grants Program

WAAC has partnered with the Department of Health to provide small grants of up to $1,000 to organisations and services working in regional and remote parts of Western Australia.

The grant enables organisations the opportunity to run sexual health programs that they would not have been able to run without funding.

This year we have been able to provide the grant to four organisations:

Broome Regional Aboriginal Medical Service (BRAMS) will run a project to increase sexual health testing with young people and increase their knowledge.

Geraldton Regional Aboriginal Medical Service (GRAMS) will travel over 1,200kms around the Mid West to educate young people about sexual health and offer testing services.

WA Country Health Service Great Southern and Great Southern Aboriginal Health Service will both conduct health expos in high schools and locations across the region.

Take up the opportunity to improve your sexual health!

Sexual Health Week is an excellent reminder that you deserve to have a life full of pleasure, safety and respect.

Take this chance to grow your knowledge and discover things about sex, sexual health and sexuality.

Binge It’s a Sin on Stan and learn about life during the AIDS crisis.

As Perth is currently experiencing increases of syphilis and shigella, now more than ever is a perfect time to get tested.

If you have always hated using condoms, order one of our new sample packs; you might discover you’ve been wearing the wrong ones the whole time.

WAAC has so much on offer. Go to waaids.com to find more about Sexual Health Week.

Source: Media Release

