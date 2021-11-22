Jacqui Lambie labels One Nation the party of discrimination

Senator Jacqui Lambie didn’t hold back on her thoughts about One Nation’s push to ban mandatory vaccine laws, rejecting the proposal that people who did not get the Covid-19 vaccinations were being discriminated against.

“If you want a champion against discrimination, it’s not One Nation.” Senator Lambie told parliament this morning deliver a passionate speech that rallied against the proposal.

“One Nation wants autistic children to be taken out of schools because, and I quote, ‘they’re a strain on the rest of the class.’

“People don’t choose to be autistic, taking them out of school is discrimination – and One Nation just loves it.

“One Nation wants a ban from any majority Muslim countries, even if the person isn’t Muslim. People don’t choose which country they’re born in that is discrimination. One Nation has no problem with that either.

“One Nation is opposed to same-sex marriage. People don’t choose to be gay. That is discrimination. One Nation has no issue with that either.

“One Nation is not a fighter against discrimination, One Nation seeks to profit from it.” Senator Lambie said.

The Tasmanian senator said the only people who had a reason not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 were people who had reason’s beyond their control.

“If you’re able to get vaccinated, and choose not to, discrimination is the wrong word.”

Senator Lambie said people needed to be accountable for their own choices.

“Being held accountable for your own actions isn’t called discrimination.” Senator Lambie told parliament. “It’s called, you wouldn’t believe it, being a God-damn bloody adult!”

“That’s right, it’s being an adult, it’s putting others before yourself, and that’s what this country is supposed to about.” Senator Lambie said.

With a raised voice, Senator Lambie let loose while One Nation leader Pauline Hanson looked on via a video link to the parliament.

“One Nation is the champion for the right of the unvaccinated? I don’t think so, it’s not going to happen under my watch and I doubt very much its going to happen under Premier Gutwein’s watch. We’re not going to stand for it. The way out lockdowns and restrictions is vaccinations because they is nothing else on the table. Lets be honest about that, it’s the only weapon we have.”

The motion was not successful but several members of the Morrison government crossed the floor to vote with One Nation.

Matt Canavan, Gerard Renick, Alex Antic, Sam McMahon and Concetta Fierravanti-Wells crossed the floor and voted with One Nation. Senator’s Renick and Antic have threatened not to support other government bills over the issue.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison later played down the situation saying he appreciated people held a wide range of views.

“I respect the fact that individual members will express a view and vote accordingly and that’s what’s happened today.” The Prime Minister told reporters.

OIP Staff

