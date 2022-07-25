Jessie Ware keeps the disco pumping with new single ‘Free Yourself’

Jessie Ware has teased her next musical era as we get a taste of new music in the shape of Free Yourself.

Serving up a divine slice of pumping disco, Free Yourself is an adrenaline-fuelled, feel good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment.

The new track is co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR and legendary British producer Stuart Price giving a taster session to Jessie’s fifth studio album.

“Free Yourself is the beginning of a new era for me.” explains Jessie.

“I’m so excited for people to have this song to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

The new track also tops off a fantastic European summer for Jessie, who brought the disco on her rescheduled What’s Your Pleasure? live shows including a headline slot at Glastonbury’s Park stage and a career defining set at Primavera Sound.

Later, this year will see Jessie jet stateside to support Harry Styles on his Love on Tour for 5 dates at Chicago’s United Center.

In amongst completing the rescheduled tour dates, Jessie is busy back in the studio to finish her much-anticipated fifth studio album.

Free Yourself is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.