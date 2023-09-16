Jodie Foster and Annette Bening bring the story of Diana Nyad

Annette Bening and Jodie Foster co-star in the upcoming Netflix film NYAD which tells the true story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad.

Bening portrays Nyad, while Foster plays her partner Bonnie Stoll. Rhys Ifans stars as the swimmer’s trainer John Bartlett.

The film will have a release is select US theatres before arriving on Netflix on 3rd November.

Based on Diana Nyad’s best-selling autobiography Find a Way, the inspiration film tells the story of how the long-distance swimmer set herself the challenge of swimming from Cuba to Florida. It’s a swim of around 160km and when Nyad first attempted the challenge in 1978 she was unable to complete the challenge.

Long after she retires from the endurance sport, Nyad decides to have another go, and the fact that she’s now 60 years of age, does not deter her.

Take a look at the trailer for the film.

OIP Staff

