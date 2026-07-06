Joe Jackson to tour Australia for the first time in decades

Joe Jackson, the singular singer-songwriter and pianist behind some of pop’s most enduring hits, is heading to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in almost two decades. The tour announce coincides with the recent release of his engaging new album Hope and Fury .

Jackson’s tour will begin in New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday 23 January 2027, he’ll then head to Auckland on Tuesday 26 January.

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The Australian leg will include dates in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide before a final show in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Tuesday 9 February.

Since bursting onto the scene at the turn of the 1980s, Jackson has built one of the most distinctive catalogues in popular music, scoring chart success with many classics such as Is She Really Going Out with Him?, Steppin’ Out, Real Men, among a comprehensive collection of acclaimed albums that have surprised and delighted throughout his career.

Earlier this year Jackson released his twenty-second studio album Hope and Fury which has been praised for its world building and storytelling.



“Jackson packs a lot into a three‑minute tune — the kind of music Noël Coward once created, full of characters and sharp observations about society.” OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson said of the album upon its release.



Joe Jackson began his current world tour in May 2026, starting in the United States and Canada, receiving acclaim from fans and critics alike. Fans can expect a set that draws on Jackson’s most beloved hits, deep-cut favourites from across his 40-year plus career, sitting alongside selections from Hope and Fury.

Saturday 23rd January – Christchurch Town Hall – Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday 26th January – Auckland Town Hall – Auckland, NZ

Thursday 28th January – State Theatre – Sydney, NSW

Monday 1st February – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 3rd February – Hamer Hall – Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 6th February – Thebarton Theatre – Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 9th February – Riverside Theatre – Perth, WA

Tickets on early bird presale from 10am local time, Thursday 9 July.

General on sale from 10am local time, Monday 13 July via destroyalllines.com