Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Joe Locke says he’s eager to play a role that’s not a skinny twink

Culture

Actor Joe Locke has shared that he’s worried about always being cast in the same kind of parts – a skinny gay twink.

The star of Heartstopper and Agatha All Along shared his thoughts on a podcast alongside actor Charlie Cox. Talking on Variety’s Actors-on-Actors podcast their shared their thoughts about typecasting.

- Advertisement -

Cox says he was able to break out of the mold when he was cast in Daredevil, a role that is very different to his real life persona.

“As you work more and more, the industry allows you to try more things,” Cox said. “And you want to do different characters and play parts that you wouldn’t necessarily have been cast in early on. Daredevil is a really good example of that for me. He’s so different from who I am.”

Joe Locke said the parts he is being offered are “the same skinny twinks.”

“Which is great,” he said. “And I’m really good at playing that, because I am a skinny gay twink. I’m struggling now. I want to do the opposite of that.

“I’ve been trying to put on weight recently. I just can’t do it. I know it’s like, “Oh, my metabolism’s too fast …” In 10 years, I’m sure I’ll be like, “God, I wish!”

“I’m really grateful that I’ve been able to play loads of great queer characters, but I don’t want that to define my career.” Locke continued.

He cited actors Coleman Domingo and Jonathan Bailey as inspirations, noting that they’d both been able to play a wide variety of roles.

“I look at Colman Domingo. He is an incredible openly queer person, but his casting is so diverse and so different, which is so great. He plays the abusive husband in “The Color Purple,” then plays an amazing character in other things. Or Jonathan Bailey.” Locke said.

Locke will return to playing Charlie on Heartstopper one last time, production on the a film that concludes the love story of Charlie and Nick has just got underway.

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Belinda Carlisle, Alesha Dixon, Alison Goldfrapp, Mariah Carey and King Princess.
History

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

0
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.
Culture

A pop-up cabaret festival is coming to the City of Belmont

0
Michael Griffiths, Rhonda Burchmore, Gina Williams and guy Ghouse and Mama Alto are on the bill.
News

Actor Tim Pocock will share his conversion therapy experience in new memoir

0
He's sharing his experiences of keeping his sexuality a secret while trying to make it big in Hollywood.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Belinda Carlisle, Alesha Dixon, Alison Goldfrapp, Mariah Carey and King Princess.
History

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

0
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.
Culture

A pop-up cabaret festival is coming to the City of Belmont

0
Michael Griffiths, Rhonda Burchmore, Gina Williams and guy Ghouse and Mama Alto are on the bill.
News

Actor Tim Pocock will share his conversion therapy experience in new memoir

0
He's sharing his experiences of keeping his sexuality a secret while trying to make it big in Hollywood.
News

Moira Deeming and backer referred to corruption watch dog

0
The referrals relate to offers made to former leader John Pesutto.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New tracks from Belinda Carlisle, Alesha Dixon, Alison Goldfrapp, Mariah Carey and King Princess.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

OUTinPerth -
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.
Read more

A pop-up cabaret festival is coming to the City of Belmont

OUTinPerth -
Michael Griffiths, Rhonda Burchmore, Gina Williams and guy Ghouse and Mama Alto are on the bill.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture