Joe Locke shows off his baking skills

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has shown off his baking skills during an appearance on the iconic television show The Great British Bake Off.

Locke signed up for an appearance on the celebrity fundraiser version of the show, The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

This version of the show has been running in the UK for seven series and each episode four different celebrities head into the kitchen.

Joe Locke was team up with Australian comedian Adam Hills, broadcaster Sara Cox, and the Reverend Richard Coles. Coles was one half of 80’s group The Communards, before becoming a man of the cloth, a broadcast and author.

First up the foursome were given the challenge of making a bourbon biscuit. The biscuit that inspired the British Penguin biscuit, and in turn Australia’s superior Tim Tam.

Next up the challenge was to make some classic custard slices, and then a showstopper cake which represents a close friend.

Joe’s close friend he chooses to depict in cake form is Broadway star Patti LuPone!

Take a look at Joe Locke’s Bake Off journey.

Locke recently shared that Patti LuPone was one of his idols when he was growing up but the two became friends while filming the upcoming series mini-series Agatha.

Agatha is Disney+ series which is part of the Marvel universe and focuses on the character of Agatha Harkness. Kathryn Hanh reprises her role as the lead character, and the series also features Locke, LuPone , Debra Jo Rupp and Aubrey Plaza.

LuPone even dropped by the Broadway production of Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street when Locke was appearing in the musical earlier this year.

The pair stepped out of the stage door together. While fans had gathered for Locke they got a surprise when the Broadway legend appeared next to him.

Despite making a tasty biscuit, and nailing the fondant covering of his cake, Joe didn’t emerge as the Bake Off winner. Sara Cox was victorious.

Richard Coles also got a lot of praise for his best friend cake. Which was a Victoria Sponge representation of artist Grayson Perry.