John Carey promoted to new role in cabinet reshuffle

The member for Perth, John Carey, has been given additional responsibilities as Premier Mark McGowan announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday.

Carey picks up the additional responsibility of solving homelessness across Western Australia, alongside his existing roles as Minister for Housing, Lands and Local Government.

The new role sees Carey continue to rise in political ranks, with political pundits tipping him as a potential future Premier. He was first elected to state parliament at the 2017 election, prior to that he was the Mayor of the City of Vincent.

John Carey will be the state’s first Minister for Homelessness, as it’s a position that did not previously exist. Homelessness was a significant issue in the lead up to the state election at the beginning of the year.

Carey said it was a honour to be receive the new responsibilities saying he was committed to driving positive change, and was aware of the sector’s many challenges. “I have been driving and championing a strong program of reform across the Housing and Local Government portfolios. This has been backed by a record $875 million injection, to accelerate the delivery of social housing, and the biggest reform package for local government in the past 25 years.

“I am aware of the ongoing challenges in our work to address homelessness, and I am passionate about getting the best outcomes from the more than $100 million we invest in homelessness programs across WA each year. “Taking oversight for the funding and delivery of homelessness programs will clearly work hand in hand with our significant social housing program, which will see $2.1 billion invested in the coming few years.”As the Member for Perth, I have been responsible for driving stronger coordination of mobile food and other support services within the Moore Street precinct, for people sleeping rough in our city. I am committed to meeting this challenge head on.” Carey said. Peak homelessness body welcome’s John Carey appointment

Shelter WA, the peak group for housing and homelessness welcomed Minister Carey’s new appointment.

“Shelter WA congratulates Minister Carey on his appointment, and we look forward to working closely with him.” said CEO Michelle Mackenzie. “We know Minister Carey has been a passionate champion for homelessness during his time as the Member for Perth.”

“Overwhelmingly housing affordability is a key issue in the community, and we look forward to working closely with the new Minister to implement solutions that are cost effective and can be delivered rapidly in partnership with the community sector at the scale we need.”

“Minister Carey’s experience as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Planning, along with his Ministerial appointment for Local Government also provides a much-needed dynamic to the mix.” Mackenzie said.

Earlier this month community groups working to addresses homelessness said the McGowan government needed to put the same level of investment into homelessness programs that Carey had secured for the housing sector.

