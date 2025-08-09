Join Dyan Tai for a unique afternoon of music, creativity and community

Midland-based LGBTIQA+ community service Our Place is bringing queer pop sensation Dyan Tai to the west coast for a very special event.

Tai describes themselves as the Gaysian empress of Sydney, making electronic music blended with Beijing opera and Southeast Asian sounds.

- Advertisement -

Their latest single Broke Popstar saw them collaborate with fellow queer artists BVT and Jamaica Moana.

This youth focused event for ages 12 – 25 will open with a live music set, followed by a unique workshop all about reclaiming identity.

Tai will lead the session for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC creative to explore their roots and personal narratives.

Participants will be invited to share their experiences in a supportive space, followed by an opportunity to pitch your questions to Dyan Tai.

The event is alcohol-free and folks under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or support worker.

Our Place presents Dyan Tai on Friday, 22 August. For more, head to Eventbrite.