Join Dyan Tai for a unique afternoon of music, creativity and community

Midland-based LGBTIQA+ community service Our Place is bringing queer pop sensation Dyan Tai to the west coast for a very special event.
Tai describes themselves as the Gaysian empress of Sydney, making electronic music blended with Beijing opera and Southeast Asian sounds.
Their latest single Broke Popstar saw them collaborate with fellow queer artists BVT and Jamaica Moana.
This youth focused event for ages 12 – 25 will open with a live music set, followed by a unique workshop all about reclaiming identity.
Tai will lead the session for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC creative to explore their roots and personal narratives.
Participants will be invited to share their experiences in a supportive space, followed by an opportunity to pitch your questions to Dyan Tai.
The event is alcohol-free and folks under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or support worker.
Our Place presents Dyan Tai on Friday, 22 August. For more, head to Eventbrite.