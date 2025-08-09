Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Join Dyan Tai for a unique afternoon of music, creativity and community

Community

Midland-based LGBTIQA+ community service Our Place is bringing queer pop sensation Dyan Tai to the west coast for a very special event.

Tai describes themselves as the Gaysian empress of Sydney, making electronic music blended with Beijing opera and Southeast Asian sounds.

Their latest single Broke Popstar saw them collaborate with fellow queer artists BVT and Jamaica Moana.

This youth focused event for ages 12 – 25 will open with a live music set, followed by a unique workshop all about reclaiming identity.

Tai will lead the session for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC creative to explore their roots and personal narratives.

Participants will be invited to share their experiences in a supportive space, followed by an opportunity to pitch your questions to Dyan Tai.

The event is alcohol-free and folks under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or support worker.

Our Place presents Dyan Tai on Friday, 22 August. For more, head to Eventbrite.

US revokes approved early retirement of trans service members, removing their benefits

OUTinPerth -
In January when US President Donald Trump returned to power he issued an executive order saying that transgender personnel serving in the armed forces...
Read more

LGBTIQ+ groups join forces to denounce discrimination against trans women

Leigh Andrew Hill
"We reject damaging public narratives that seek to divide us and deny the long and connected history of our movement for equality and justice."
Read more

Rising star Georgina Hopson takes the lead in 'Anastasia' musical

OUTinPerth -
The hit Broadway musical will have its Australian premiere at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne before touring to Perth and Sydney in 2026.
Read more

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

