Jonathan Groff to appear in the new series of ‘Doctor Who’

Another casting announcement has arrived from the forthcoming return of sci-fi show Doctor Who, Jonathan Groff will play a “mysterious character” in the upcoming series.

Groff is best known for his starring role in the TV series Looking, his role in Glee, and an appearance in the most recent Matrix film. He also was part of the original cast of the musical Hamilton when it debuted on Broadway.

The long running sci-fi series will return to screens later this year with a series of specials to celebrate the programs 60th anniversary. David Tennent will return to playing the title role before handing over to Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa for the next series.

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!” Groff said of his casting.

Showrunner, Russell T Davies said: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Davies resurrected the popular program in 2003 after it had largely been off air since the late 1980s. Davies left the series after four years and subsequent outings were created under the stewardship of writer-producer Steven Moffat and later Chris Chibnall. Now Davies is returning to helm the show through a new era that will see it created in partnership with streamer Disney.

Davies is also the created of the iconic TV series Queer as Folk, and well as a strong of successful programs including Nollie, Years and Years, Cucumber, Banana, It’s a Sin, Bob and Rose, Cassanova and The Second Coming.

The upcoming anniversary specials and next season have included a lot of queer actors in the casting announcements including Yasmin Feeney from Heartstopper fame, Neil Patrick Harris and drag star Jinkx Monsoon.

Others actor confirmed for future episodes include Eastenders legend Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge who appeared in Davies’ series It’s a Sin, and Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard. Jemma Redgrave will also return to the series playing Unit boss Kate Stewart.

