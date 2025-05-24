Josh Cavallo leaves Adelaide United to pursue overseas opportunities

Adelaide United and out soccer player Josh Cavallo have parted ways with the player’s contract with the club coming to a conclusion.

Cavallo is one of the few gay players in professional football who have shared that they are gay. Around the globe the game has had only a handful of gay players at the top level.

In a statement announcing Cavallo’s departure the club said he’d been so much more than a footballer in during his four year stint with the team.

“Since arriving in Adelaide in 2021, Josh has been more than just a footballer – he’s become a symbol of courage, authenticity, and positive change, leaving a legacy that transcends the game.” the club said.

Over five seasons with the Reds, Josh Cavallo made 49 competitive appearances for the club. It is understood he now pursuing career opportunities in Europe.

Adelaide United said Cavallo’s coming out announcement and subsequent work in the area of inclusion and diversity had had a major impact.

“Within the walls of Adelaide United, Josh’s bravery helped shape a culture of acceptance and inclusion. He became a role model not only to teammates and fans, but to the wider sporting community – showing what’s possible when athletes are empowered to be themselves.” the club said.

Adelaide United Head of Football, Marius Zanin, paid tribute to Josh’s enduring influence:

“Josh’s time at our Club will be remembered for far more than appearances or minutes played. He helped redefine the role footballers can play in society, and his legacy will live on through the inclusive environment he helped create here at Adelaide United.

Reflecting on his time in Adelaide, Josh shared his appreciation:

“Adelaide United gave me the platform to grow as a footballer, but more importantly, it gave me a place to grow as a person.

“I’ll always be grateful to this Club for embracing me and allowing me to live authentically. The support from my teammates, coaches, staff, and the incredible Reds fans has meant the world to me.

“Adelaide will always feel like home, and I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved together – both on and off the field.” Cavallo said.