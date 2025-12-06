Josh Thomas added to the line up for 2026 Perth Comedy Festival

Josh Thomas has been added to the line up for the Perth Comedy Festival 2026.

With two decades of stand-up experience, Josh Thomas has built a cult following and is beloved by fans and critics for his depictions of LGBTQ life and mental health, but this time round he just wants to “have fun and be silly”.

The Perth Comedy Festival returns 20th April to 17th May, 2026, taking over stages at the Regal Theatre and Chorus, Astor Theatre, Rechabite and Goodwill Club and the State Theatre Centre of WA. The program has over 40 shows.

Josh Thomas.

Following the success of his television shows Please Like Me and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Thomas has made a return to live performance.

His 2026 show is titled Jiggle Jiggle and will be at the Regal Theatre for two nights, Thursday 7th May and Friday 8th May.

He’s just one of a host of queer talent in the line up.

Chris Parker.

New Zealand’s Chris Parker will return to Perth following on from his successful 2025 tour. HIs latest show is titled Take a Good Hard Look at Me!

Parker is most commonly known for his viral lockdown videos that connected him with fans across Instagram and Tiktok.

In addition, he’s become a fan favourite with regular appearances on national TV shows like Thank God You’re Here and Have You Been Paying Attention?, and he co hosts the podcast The Male Gays with fellow comedian Eli Matthewson.

Parker will play The Rechabite on Saturday 16th May and Sunday 17th May.

Zoë Coombs-Marr will be delivering her show The Splash Zone.

This show is about chats. About people, their mouths, and the stuff that comes out of them (or doesn’t). Conversations, goss, speaking, clamming and shutting up, and getting your numerology done by an uber driver.

It’ll be on for one night only at The Rechabite on Saturday 16th May.

Nath Valvo

Nath Valvo will be sharing all the adventures he’s been on after he successfully managed to leave his house. His new show is called Home Body and he’s promises it will be filled with jokes, gossip and high-kicks.

You’ll be able to catch him at The Rechabite on Friday 8th May.

Geraldine Hickey brings A Weight of My Chest to the festival.

Well known for her appearances on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Spicks & Specks, The Cheap Seats and Have You Been Paying Attention? Hickey’s show is about her decision to have her breasts removed, but we know she’ll touch on so many topics once she’s in front of the mike.

There will be two performances on on Saturday 9th May and a second show the following day. She’ll be taking up residence at The Regal Theatre.

Stephen K Amos makes a welcome return to Perth with his show Now We’re Talking.

Following on from the hit show Oxymoron, a cameo in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and surviving the jungle on I’m A Celebrity Australia, the laughter-master will be bringing a gaggle of gags for a one night only performance on Thursday 14th May.

Find details of all the show and book tickets at Perth Comedy Festival.