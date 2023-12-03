Julia Margulies apologises for accusing LGBTIQA+ people of Antisemitism

Actor Juliana Margulies has issued an apology over comments she made on a podcast where she accused LGBTIQA+ people, and Black people, who support Palestine of being Antisemitic.

I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” she said in a statement.

“I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop.

“Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”

Margulies who first came to prominence in the medial drama E.R., before going on to star in The Good Wife and The Hot Zone, currently appears in the Apple TV+ drama Morning Wars.

During a recent appearance on the podcast The Back Room hosted by Andy Ostroy, Margulies shared her thoughts on the conflict between Israel and terrorist organisation Hamas.

During the conversation the actor said a film being shown on campus at Columbia University by a Black lesbian club had posted a sign saying “No jews allowed.”

The incident Margulies was likely referencing was actually an email sent by a group that said “It’s FREE PALESTINE over here. Zionists aren’t invited.”

Margulies said that the film groups comment had insulted her as a person who is Jewish, but more so because he plays a lesbian character on television.

“As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on ‘The Morning Show,’” she outlined, “I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew. Because I wanna say to them: You fucking idiots. You don’t exist. You’re even lower than the Jews. A, you’re Black, and B, you’re gay. And you’re turning your back against the people who support you? Because Jews, they rally around everybody.”

Ostroy said he felt that university students were more likely to get upset about pronoun use. Margulies then went on to say people who supported Palestine failed to understand that the situation around LGBTIQA+ rights in Islamic countries.

“Oh my god, forget it,” Margulies said. “It’s those kids who are spewing this antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country — these people who want us to call them they/them, or whatever they want us to call them — which I have respectfully really made a point of doing, like, be whoever you want to be — it’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball. Like a soccer ball on the field. And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights? LGBTQ people get executed.”

Graeme Watson

