Just a few weeks left to nominate for WA Women’s Hall of Fame

As part of the celebrations for the Centenary of Internationals Women’s Day and UN Women Perth, launched the WA Women’s Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Perth UN Women’s Chapter closed in 2012 however the Hall of Fame continued under the stewardship of the Collaboration of International Women’s Day until 2017, when the WA Women’s Hall of Fame Inc was established.

The Hall of Fame is an incredible record of the diversity in life for women around our State. It celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, reflecting on how far we have come, and how far we still must go to realise gender equality.

The WA Women’s Hall of Fame provides the opportunity for women from all walks of life, from all regions in this State, and from a myriad of diverse cultural backgrounds to be recognised for their achievements and the difference they have made to the lives of fellow Western Australian’s.

The Hall of Fame has honoured a number of brilliant queer women including GRAI’s Kedy Kristal, Greens WA pioneer Giz Watson, and the late Isabelle Lake – who was the first transgender woman to earn the honour.

Inductees can be nominated in one of eight categories: STEM, encompassing the areas of science; technology, engineering, and mathematics, Business, Community, which acknowledges the work done by women to help improve the lives of other individuals and groups, Health, Education, Culture which recognizes the work and achievements of women in strengthening and supporting, the beliefs, objectives and key messages of their culture, Arts, and Sport.

The 2022 WA Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees will be announced in March, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Nominations are open until Feb 4. To nominate, head to wawomenshalloffame.com.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.