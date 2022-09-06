Just.Equal delivers LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner petition

Just.Equal Australia has presented a petition to Parliament in support of a dedicated LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC).

This morning the petition with 1300 signatures was given by Just.Equal human rights advocate, Ivan Hinton-Teoh OAM, to Senator David Shoebridge and Stephen Bates MP, both of whom have championed the appointment through an amendment to Government legislation regarding the appointment of AHRC commissioners.

Mr Hinton-Teoh said there was a definite need for a specific LGBTIQA+ focused Human Rights Commissioner.

“The LGBTIQA+ community deserves an advocate at the highest level as illustrated by our absence from the recent Jobs and Skills Summit.”

“Just as dedicated commissioners have helped other groups to achieve greater equality, including women, racial minorities, people with disability and First Nations, so a dedicated LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner will help us overcome continued discrimination.”

“I thank everyone who signed our petition and congratulate David and Stephen for being strong champions of LGBTIQA+ equality.” Hinton-Teoh said.

The Australian Greens’ amendment seeking to appoint an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner will be debated in the Senate this week. It was supported by Lower House crossbenchers but defeated when the government and the coalition both voted against the motion.

On social media Stephen Bates voiced his support for the creation of specific position within the Human Rights Commision.

“After a decade of divisiveness and attacks on our community, the need for an LGBTQIA+ human rights commissioner couldn’t be clearer.” the MP said.

The petition was formally accepted by the parliament later in the day, after it was tabled by Senator Shoebridge.

