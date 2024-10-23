Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

In partnership with Umbrella Multicultural Community Care, Rainbow Refugees fabulous community event Karaoke with an Accent is returning for PrideFEST 2024.

The event aims to celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth, fostering an environment of love, respect, and a sense of belonging.

- Advertisement -

The event will be taking place at Connections Nightclub in Northbridge on Friday 1st November from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.

There’ll be prizes, including up to $500 for a sensational performance, and a total prize pool of $1,500 on offer, but really its just about the fun of the big night.

Registrations are being taken now, and you can go along even if you have no intention of getting up and singing.

Wear something that reflects your cultural heritage, whether it’s a traditional outfit, a flag-inspired accessory, or any style that celebrates your roots. Let your fashion tell your story!

Register to attend.